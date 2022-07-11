Protesters gather outside as premiers meet inside during the summer meeting of the Canada’s Premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, July 11, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Protesters gather outside as premiers meet inside during the summer meeting of the Canada’s Premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, July 11, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Public health-care system on ‘brink of disaster,’ Canadian nurses federation says

Nurses outline crisis at premiers summit, Kenney wants climate change plan talk

Canadian nursing leaders say they’ve sent a message to the premiers as they meet this week that patients and nurses are suffering through a “dire staffing crisis” that threatens the sustainability of public health care.

A statement from Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses, says the system is “on the brink of disaster” and nursing leaders shared proposed solutions today as the premiers start their Council of the Federation meeting.

Silas says nurses have been “struggling through extreme staffing shortages, forced overtime and cancelled vacations, with no end in sight” to untenable conditions.

The federation says its proposals focus on retaining nurses, encouraging them to return to the profession and the public health-care system, and new measures to recruit and train the next generation.

Silas says provincial commitments to strengthen health care are welcome, but “no one province or territory can solve this on their own” and federal funding will be key.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, the host and chair of the Council of the Federation, has said health funding will be a focus of the agenda, specifically that Ottawa increase its share of spending from 22 to 35 per cent to help improve the system.

Premiers are first meeting with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, and a statement from the Songhees Nation, which is co-hosting the event, says discussions will concern the welfare of Indigenous families and youth, and the environment.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he’ll be raising the alarm over the federal government’s emissions reduction plan during the’ meeting.

He says the reduction plan is “pie in the sky,” calling it a “ridiculous” target with no proper plan for implementation.

Kenney, who made the comments at the Calgary Stampede’s annual breakfast on Monday, said the implications of the plan would be devastating for Alberta just as the world needs more of its energy.

The federal plan released earlier this year is aimed at capping oil and gas sector emissions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.

RELATED: Canada’s premiers start summer meeting with First Nations gathering in Victoria

RELATED: Ottawa’s share of health-care funding to be top concern at premiers’ meeting in B.C.

Healthnurse

Previous story
B.C. senior walks from Calgary to Vancouver raising money for cancer research
Next story
Ground radar probe underway at former B.C. residential school site

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck was selected 206th overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday, July 8. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook Bucks forward drafted 206th overall by Ottawa Senators

The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society is one of 11 East Kootenay organizations featured in this year’s Columbia Basin Culture Tour, taking place the first weekend of August. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
11 East Kootenay venues featured in Columbia Basin Culture Tour

All this year’s JulyFest soccer action will be at Purcell Field in Kimberley. Bulletin file.
22 teams signed up for JulyFest soccer tournament

A Cranbrook dentist has been suspended and fined after self-reporting a sexual relationship with a patient to the CDSBC. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Cranbrook dentist suspended, fined for sexual relationship with patient