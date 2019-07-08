Public consultation set to open for RDEK solid waste management plan

Public consultation is the next step after a draft solid waste management plan was recently presented to the RDEK board.

“The Board has had an opportunity to review the draft plan and we will now be making the plan available for the public,” explains Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “The public’s engagement and feedback has been so important to the Solid Waste Management Plan Review process since we started last fall. As we enter the last few steps in the process, that feedback continues to be important. We encourage residents to review the draft plan and share their thoughts with us.”

The RDEK is inviting feedback through it’s website and social media, due to the large geographic nature of the regional government boundaries. However, staff will also be attending numerous community events and have hard copies of draft plan and comment forms available.

“Recognizing there is still a portion of the population that does not have access to computers, or that prefer face-to-face discussion, the consultation process will culminate with three subregional open houses for those that have not been able to participate online or in other formats,” said Paterson.

The public consultation phase will start in mid-July and is expected to last a few months.

Once feedback has been gathered through that process, it will be shared with the Advisory Committee and the RDEK board for consideration before the plan is finalized and set to the provincial government for approval.

If anyone has any further questions that are not answered through the website, contact Paterson directly at 250-489-2791.