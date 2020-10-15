An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled back in court today after a 30 day psychiatric exam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Psychiatric exam finds man accused of murdering Alberta doctor fit to stand trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has been found fit to stand trial after a psychiatric exam.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

A judge initially ordered a five-day psychiatric exam to see if Mabiour understood the charges against him. Last month, the judge extended it another 30 days because the accused was refusing to co-operate with medical staff.

Mabiour has previously gone on tirades in court, demanding to know why the court won’t ask him why he killed his family doctor, insisting he is sick and needs to see a doctor and saying that he doesn’t trust the Canadian justice system.

He was calmer at an appearance Wednesday via video from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Provincial court Judge Gordon Yake said an evaluation by Dr. Yuri Metelitsa with the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre found Mabiour does understand the charges again him and the matter can go to trial.

“Mr. Mabiour at this stage is fit to stand trial,” said Yake.

He encouraged Mabiour to talk to legal-aid and apply for a lawyer.

“I feel he should have some pretty significant legal advice,” the judge said.

But Mabiour said he’s not interested.

“I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision,,” he told the court.

“Why would I want to have legal aid?”

The case was adjourned to Nov. 6 to allow time for Mabiour to consider his options.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and that a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Most Read