The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.

The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.

Provincial government issues reminder that Lussier River Hot Springs remain temporarily closed

Hot springs were closed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic

The provincial government is reminding people that the Lussier Hot Springs in Whiteswan Provincial Park remain temporarily closed to ensure health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: BC Park closures include Lussier River hot springs

A few people have been ignoring the closure since it was put in place last spring, spurring Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok in August to ask that people please abide by the closure.

READ: MLA Clovechok cites concerns over park violations at Lussier Hot Springs

Now the province is reminding people again.

Additional signage has been posted in the park to notify visitors about the closure of the hot springs along the Lussier River. Fencing has been installed at the entrance of the main path to the hot springs, but vandalism continues to be an ongoing problem.

Park rangers have issued several fines to people who continue to enter the hot springs. Anyone found in a closed area of a park is in contravention of the Park Act and will be fined.

Other opportunities for local hot springs experiences can be found in the neighbouring communities of Fairmont and Radium, which have developed facilities with the ability to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

By order and direction of the provincial health officer, B.C. has several restrictions in place to significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission. At this time, all non-essential travel should be avoided. This includes travel into and out of B.C. and between regions within the province.

The Lussier Hot Springs are located on the Whiteswan Forest Service Road, just off Highway 95 south of Canal Flats.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

Just Posted

The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.
Provincial government issues reminder that Lussier River Hot Springs remain temporarily closed

Hot springs were closed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Piling in place along Innis Avenue in Cranbrook, part of the new Broadstreet Properties development. David Humphrey photo
Innis Avenue to close to all traffic starting January 18

Avenue facing new development will be closed from Monday, Jan. 18 to Thursday, Jan. 21, for sewer connection

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part III

This is Part III of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management season

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials says it will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Hugs and Slugs
2021 well underway, so here are some … Hugs & Slugs!

Hugs: We would like to give a big hug out to the… Continue reading

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Letisha Reimer died Nov. 1, 2016 after being stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
No evidence that killer was in ‘psychotic state’ during Abbotsford school stabbing: Crown

Second day of closing arguments at ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

Most Read