Provincial government announces $7.5 million investment in food hub funding

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk ties the apron up on Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Sheila Malcolmson as B.C. Premier David Eby adjusts his during the announcement of $7.5 million to the United Way by the province for Food Hubs. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister Sheila Malcolmson concluded their tour fielding questions regarding the government’s $7.5 million investment into food hubs in partnership with the United Way British Columbia. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror. Premier Eby and Minister Malcolmson posed with elders at the Laichwiltach Family Life Society on July 19 as part of their tour. Pictured (left to right) are: LFLS Executive Director Audrey Wilson, Sophie Hanson, Charlotte Joseph, LFLS Elders Coordinator Brenda Graydon, Barb Wells, Diane Matilpi, Trudy Smith, Veronica McLeod, Judy Hendry, Maryleen Laycock, and Emily Kelly. Front row: Maggie Jackson, Betty Nicolaye. Shiela Malcolmson, with MLA Michele Babchuk to her right, acknowledged the work that continuing the work Laichwiltach does is a lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: getting through tough times by working together. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, left and B.C. Premier David Eby field a question from Trudy Smith during the Premier’s tour of Laichwiltach Family Life Society July 19. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

B.C. is getting more food hubs.

As part of a July 19 tour of Campbell River, B.C. Premier David Eby stopped by Laichwiltach Family Life Society.

Along with provincial Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Sheila Malcolmson and North Island MLA Michele Babchuk, Eby announced an investment of $7.5 million toward to United Way British Columbia for more affordable food hubs.

Eby stressed the importance of putting money into community programs, with the pitfalls that are out of the hands of the public, such as inflation, supply chain issues and climate emergencies.

“Everyone in this province deserves access to healthy food,” said Eby while he chopped vegetables for an onlooking crowd in the kitchen and surrounded by members of B.C’s United Way and Laichwiltach Family Life Society workers. “It’s hard for a lot of families, a lot of people like seniors right now. With impacts such as global inflation, we’re seeing it at the grocery store especially.”

As part of this funding, $100,000 will be donated to food hubs, such as the Strathcona Food hub of which Laichwiltach Family Life Society is a member of, for the next four years. The goal is to double the number of food hubs across the province, from 20 to 40. It will also assist in the implementation of a “food link,” an app that connects food needs of non-profit partners and clients to local, regional and small-scale food organizations and suppliers, while mobilizing volunteers to transport food.

Malcolmson said that the lessons of the global-wide COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to the importance of working on common goals to help those struggling in B.C.

“We got through the pandemic by working together,” said Malcolmson. “That’s really evidenced in a place like this. That’s why in partnership with United Way, our government and hubs like this are what we want to continue to get that work done.”

After the announcement, Eby was shown the dining room, where he met with First Nations elders and fielded questions. Malcolmson and Eby were then brought into the gymnasium, where Shawn Decaire did a drum ceremony welcoming the premier and minister to Campbell River, as well as leading the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday in honour of Eby’s upcoming birthday, which falls on July 21, before having lunch.

