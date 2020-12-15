Photo courtesy BC Government.

Provincial funding comes in for regional transportation projects

The provincial government has doled out $28 million that will be used for repairing and upgrading secondary roadways, with a few projects benefitting in the East Kootenay.

Near Cranbrook, a right-turn deceleration lane and reconfigured lighting was built at the Highway 95A/Wycliffe Park Rd. intersection, while work was also done strengthening and widening the Lower Mission Road en route to the Aqam community.

St. Mary’s Lake Road south of Kimberley was upgraded with base repairs, road strengthening and asphalt patching, and the Toby Creek Road near Invermere was also improved.

“Our economic recovery plan is focused on helping people, businesses and communities across B.C. build back stronger as we recover from COVID-19,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We are investing in infrastructure people in remote and rural areas of British Columbia rely on to access their communities, creating good jobs and supporting people across our province.”

Approximately $20 million is being used through the Remote and Rural Communities program to fund more than 80 shovel-ready projects, according to the province. An additional $8 million is is going to 75 projects through the Enhanced Forest Service Road Maintenance program to upgrade forest service roads.

“Upgrading these forestry roads will help improve safety for a number of rural communities while creating jobs and providing new economic opportunities for people living in these areas,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development. “All British Columbians are experiencing challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and those in rural parts of the province often face additional hurdles as a result of their remoteness. This investment will help maintain and improve access routes to various Indigenous and rural communities and recreation areas.”

All told, the East and West Kootenay regions received $3.425 million for eight projects.

