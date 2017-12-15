Provincial Contractor of the Year awards handed out across B.C.

Top builders from across B.C. were recognized in the Deputy’s Minister’s Contractor of the Year awards.
The 2017 winners garnered praise for delivering a range of stellar transportation and infrastructure projects.
“Every day, hard-working people are delivering on highway, road and bridge projects, creating robust infrastructure to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently, throughout B.C.,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena in a news release.
“These awards are a great opportunity to appreciate the outstanding projects that have been completed around the province this year, and to recognize our contractors for their diligence and excellence.”
Emil Anderson Construction and Emil Anderson Maintenance, with a history in the Eastern Fraser Valley, took home more than one piece of hardware at the awards ceremony last Friday in Victoria, earnign the Award of Excellence for outstanding community service this year. Notable projects included the Rotary Trail Extension in Chilliwack, and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. They were also recognized for their Community Give-back Programs in the Fraser Valley and Okanagan.
EAC also took home the Award of Excellence in grading for widening the Trans-Canada Highway to four lanes, from Pritchard to Hoffman’s Bluff, east of Kamloops. Local First Nations were part of the workforce and consulted about work in culturally sensitive areas.
Award categories for 2017 included Maintenance, Bridges and Structures, Paving, Grading to Community Service.
The awards were presented Friday, Dec. 8, at the Victoria Conference Centre. See more about the awards
