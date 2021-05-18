Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

Provincial capital funding comes in for SD5 schools

Annual capital funding provided by the province is being distributed to school districts across B.C., including the Southeast Kootenay school district, which is receiving $1.5 million.

The grants, offered through different streams of capital funding streams — a School Enhancement Program, a Carbon Neutral Capital Program and a Bus Acquisition Program.

Under SEP, funding will go towards HVAC upgrades and roofing upgrades at Mount Baker Secondary School. Additionally, CNCP funding will be used for LED lighting upgrades are coming to MBSS as well as Frank J Mitchell Elementary School in Sparwood.

The District is also receiving funding to purchase three new buses, one of which is a previously announced electric bus.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

The funding streams will provide HVAC upgrades to 84 schools, electrical systems upgrades at 66 schools and energy system upgrades at 26 schools.

In total, approximately $240.5 million in maintenance grants are being distributed, of which $15 million is being used to purchase over 100 buses.


The image used for the cover of PRISM’s fourth album, “Young and Restless.” Photo taken by Fred Herzog.
In search of the Young and Restless

The desired photo for PRISM’s fourth album sparked a desparate hunt for the anonymous spirit of youth

Most Read