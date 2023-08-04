Province plans to release B.C. major market housing targets shortly

The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo) The provincial government remains in consultations with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing, but final figures are expected to be announced shortly. (Black Press Media file photo)

The provincial government remains in consultation with the first 10 municipalities targeted for additional housing.

B.C.’s housing ministry said consultations with the cohort will continue through August with the final numbers expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

In late May, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Vancouver and Victoria would be among the first communities subject to new housing targets set by the provincial government under legislation passed last year. Abbotsford and Delta in the Fraser Valley; North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Port Moody in Greater Vancouver; Oak Bay and Saanich in Greater Victoria and Kamloops also made the list.

Provincial authority to set housing targets in those municipalities comes from the Housing Supply Act passed late last fall. It encourages municipalities, starting those with what the province calls “the greatest need and highest projected growth,” to build more housing by knocking down barriers, including updating zoning bylaws and streamlining local development approval processes.

RELATED: B.C. hands down first set of housing targets to 10 communities

That process — which includes reviewing housing needs reports, Official Community Plans and regional growth strategies — has been ongoing. But the legislation setting those targets also includes what the province calls “compliance options as a last resort” should municipalities struggle to create the necessary conditions for housing.

Once the targets become public, the province plans to update the public every six months.

“For those communities, who are having challenges after six months, we have the ability to bring in an independent advisor that will help where the barriers may be and help them make progress and if we that progress is being made, then we have the ability as a province to step in and make the decisions that we believe are necessary to ensure affordable housing in communities,” Kahlon said in June.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureHousing