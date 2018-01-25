(Vic News Staff)

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

A new alert system is in the works that could warn all Canadians about impending disaster, and the alerts would automatically come to your cell phone without having to sign up.

Emergency Management BC has been working with the federal government to implement a National Public Alerting System that could become operational in a few months. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission has announced this will include immediate notifications from wireless service providers by April 2018.

READ MORE: Sirens don’t sing in tsunami

The system would be designed to help warn Canadians about dangers to life and property in a timely manner so they can take appropriate action, and would compliment other tools already in place throughout the B.C. like subscription text alerts, social media, and sirens, according to officials with the Province.

There is also the Provincial Emergency Notification System that is used to alert local governments, emergency response officials, and the media to alert those people in potentially impacted communities.

READ MORE: Hawaii missile-alert mistake

However, not everyone in the province has a mobile phone and cell reception can be intermittent at best in some areas depending on your carrier. Emergency Management BC suggests residents also sign up for any warning system provided by their municipality and be prepared ahead of time with an escape plan and supply bag if disaster strikes.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools
Next story
B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Just Posted

Power restored after outage in Cranbrook

A failed insulator outside the downtown core to blame for outage.

SPCA puts out adoption call for injured cat

Bethany, a tri-pod feline, is looking for a forever home.

Kootenay Ice burn Hurricanes in 7-3 home victory

Two minutes of magic in second period lead Cranbrook squad to first win over Lethbridge this season

Kootenay Soul Diva: Loud and Proud

Creston’s fiery chanteuse Velle Weitman launches Winter Ale Series with strength and charm

Plan to cover rare train cars approved

Cranbrook History Centre to build timber-frame structure to cover rare train cars.

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

Researchers looked at 20,000 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2009 to 2014

Most Read