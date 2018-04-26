Province issues flood warning for BC Interior

The provincial River Forecast Centre has released a high streamflow advisory for the Moyie River and mid-elevation tributaries in Cranbrook, Castlegar, Creston, Trail and Salmo.

The warning comes as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-20 degrees Celsius through Friday, as conditions mark the spring freshet season.

In higher elevations between 1,500-1,800 metres, the rise in temperatures will ripen the snowpack, while mid-to-lower elevations between 900-1,500 metres have already ripened and are melting.

The weather forecast is also showing potential signs of an upper low system transitioning to wetter conditions, especially in the southeast corner of the province.

Other areas listed in the advisory include Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary and Central Interior regions.

The River Forecast Centre says snowpacks are extreme in many of the other regions, which increases flood risks due to the buildup of water available for runoff.

