FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Province halts old-growth logging in at-risk owl territory another two years

Old-growth suspension in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds extended until February 2025

The British Columbia government says it’s extending an old-growth logging ban for part of the Fraser Canyon for another two years to help with the recovery of the endangered spotted owl.

The province says deferring logging activity in two watersheds in the canyon is part of its plan to bring back a “sustained breeding population” of the owl.

The province says it has extended the suspension of old-growth logging activity in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds until February 2025.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says further extending the logging deferral in the more than 32,000-hectare area will support recovery efforts to increase the bird’s population.

The province says there are only three of the birds known to live in the wild in B.C., two of which were released by a breeding facility in Langley in August last year.

Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the logging deferrals are an “important component” of the government’s plan to reintegrate the species into its natural habitat.

RELATED: Northern spotted owl found injured near B.C. train tracks two months after release

forestryWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to ask Ottawa for money laundering law changes after case fails to yield charges
Next story
Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Just Posted

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday’s deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Three men killed in southeast B.C. avalanche were from Germany: news agency

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over the past few weeks in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.
Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice is pleased to announce the winner of our recent Fundraising raffle. Mayor Wayne Price drew the winner of two e-bikes from Blackdog Cycle and Ski. Our happy winner was Greg Champness from Cranbrook. CK Hospice would like to thank Blackdog Cycle, local businesses, hospice volunteers and friends and all of those who purchased tickets on the draw. We are pleased to continue to provide free services to hospice clients and their families. Call us at 250-417-2019 or email info@ckhospice.com Pictured from left to right Mayor Wayne Price, Greg Champness, Hospice President Sandy Zeznik.
Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice e-bike raffle has a winner

The Fight Between Carnival and Lent, by Pieter Bruegel the Elder (circa 1559).
Christianity is a Way of Life

Pop-up banner image