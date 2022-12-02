Province expands $10-a-day daycare spaces to Cranbrook

A Cranbrook daycare has been added into the province’s $10-a-day ChildCareBC program, as part of thousands of new spaces announced across the province on Friday.

Community Campus Children’s Society, which operates Kids on Campus Children’s Centre near the College of the Rockies, has 40 spaces under the program — 32 spaces for those aged 2.5 years to kindergarten and a further eight spaces for multi-age children.

“We doubled the number of $10-a-day spaces earlier this year and continue our work to nearly double yet again by the end of 2022, with more than 2,450 spaces added this month alone,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, in a press release.

“Affordable child care can be life changing, and we’re one step closer to making that a reality for all families in B.C.”

According to the province, more spaces will soon be coming online, expanding from 6,500 in April, to 12,500 by February 2023.

“Our governments are making affordable, high-quality, flexible and inclusive child care a reality,” said Karina Gould, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“Through our transformative investments, we remain focused on making life more affordable for families and giving every child the best possible start in life.”

Currently, there are 10,500 spaces at 61 child care centres across the province under the $10-a-day program.

The province, along with funding assistance from the federal government, is also providing support for childcare costs for families with children attending daycare facilities that aren’t under the $10-a-day program.