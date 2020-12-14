Province distributes grant funding to local schools

Parent advisory councils aligned with Cranbrook schools are receiving thousands of dollars in grants through a provincial community gaming grants program.

Through the program, local PACs are receiving a total of $62,000, which is divided up between 10 schools and earmarked for activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students, according to a provincial news release.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

In total, $11 million in community gaming grants were distributed to over 1,300 PACs across the province.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

In Cranbrook, funding went to:

• T.M. Roberts Elementary School PAC – $7,080.00

• Gordon Terrace Parent Advisory Council – $5,420.00

• Highlands District PAC – $4,760.00

• Kootenay Orchards Elementary School PAC – $4,380.00

• Laurie Middle School P.A.C. – $7,700.00

• Mount Baker Secondary School PAC – $15,640.00

• Parkland Middle School PAC – $8,920.00

• Pinewood Elementary PAC – $2,580.00

• St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School Parent Support Group – $2,000.00

• Steeples Elementary School PAC – $4,100.00