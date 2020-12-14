Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

Province distributes grant funding to local schools

Parent advisory councils aligned with Cranbrook schools are receiving thousands of dollars in grants through a provincial community gaming grants program.

Through the program, local PACs are receiving a total of $62,000, which is divided up between 10 schools and earmarked for activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students, according to a provincial news release.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

In total, $11 million in community gaming grants were distributed to over 1,300 PACs across the province.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

In Cranbrook, funding went to:

• T.M. Roberts Elementary School PAC – $7,080.00

• Gordon Terrace Parent Advisory Council – $5,420.00

• Highlands District PAC – $4,760.00

• Kootenay Orchards Elementary School PAC – $4,380.00

• Laurie Middle School P.A.C. – $7,700.00

• Mount Baker Secondary School PAC – $15,640.00

• Parkland Middle School PAC – $8,920.00

• Pinewood Elementary PAC – $2,580.00

• St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School Parent Support Group – $2,000.00

• Steeples Elementary School PAC – $4,100.00

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians urged to prevent fires involving holiday decorations
Next story
Potential Covid exposure at Cranbrook middle school

Just Posted

Laurie Middle School has reported a potential exposure to Covid-19.
Potential Covid exposure at Cranbrook middle school

A potential exposure to Covid-19 at Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook has been reported by SD 5.

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Province distributes grant funding to local schools

Parent advisory councils aligned with Cranbrook schools are receiving thousands of dollars… Continue reading

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday. (Submitted file)
Santa’s coming to town – annual Christmas Eve tour of Cranbrook confirmed

The office of Dr. Bonnie Henry has approved Santa’s safety for the annual tour of Cranbrook

College of the Rockies second-annual Giving Tuesday campaign was a resounding success thanks to generous donations from the community. Mike and Corinna Robinson from Lotic Environmental contributed $5,000 to the Dean’s Equipment Fund for Environmental Science. (Submitted file)
COTR raises more than $70,000 through annual Giving Tuesday campaign

The funds will go towards three initiatives at the college

1st place and People's choice award - Friendship. Val Rowan photo
‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay, held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Most Read