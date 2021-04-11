College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

Province delivers student emergency assistance funding to COTR

The College of the Rockies is receiving funding from the provincial government that will be available to students for emergency assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College is receiving $319,000 as part of a funding package of $1.6 million to post secondary institutions in the B.C. Interior, which is also included in $9 million being granted to colleges and universities across the province.

“This emergency financial assistance provides an important safety net for students to ensure they have the funds to focus on continuing their education,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “We know that pursuing post-secondary education can be challenging and stressful at any time, and particularly during a pandemic. That’s why we are taking steps to make sure students facing unexpected circumstances can access financial help.”

The emergency assistance can be used for things such as living expenses, food, travel, portable computers or other supports for students, according to a provincial government news release. Students can apply to access the funding by contacting the college financial aid office.

“People studying at the College of the Rockies and Selkirk College have been dealing with all the added challenges brought on by the pandemic this year,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “I hope they’re relieved to know that if they run into financial challenges, this fund is available to assist them and allow them to focus on their studies.”

