Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

A provincial minister is voicing her concerns over a former Kelowna social worker who had worked for the province, but according to media reports, allegedly didn’t have a social work degree.

“I can’t tell you how disturbed I am by this information. To think that anyone who intends to work with vulnerable people might lie about their qualifications is deeply upsetting,” said Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy.

Lawsuits have been piling up against Robert Riley Saunders, a former Kelowna social worker who was employed by the ministry.

READ MORE: More lawsuits filed against former Kelowna social worker

Four new civil lawsuits that were filed in March were similar to previous allegations against Robert Riley Saunders regarding stealing money from youth that were in his care when he was a social worker.

One of the new civil suits alleges Saunders lied about paying a teenager’s rent after being put into an independent living situation after foster care. The teen was then forced into a life of homelessness and turned to drug use, the teen said in court documents.

None of these allegations are proven in court.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

The ministry said in a statement that background checks when hiring include reference checks, a criminal record check, a mandatory screening, a statement confirming the accuracy of information provided and local hiring managers may verify an applicant’s degree by requesting an original or certified copy of the certificate.

“Moving forward, the PSA is working with the ministry to develop a screening guide for hiring managers for child protection workers. This process will include validation of an applicant’s credentials,” the ministry said in a statement.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: The week in review
Next story
Filly’s mysterious pregnancy lands Nova Scotia horsemen in court

Just Posted

John Hudak announces run for Cranbrook City Council

Hudak aims to be Cranbrook’s full-time councillor

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre’s next musical — “Anything Goes” — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Nelson city hall to help staff buy electric bikes

Purchase price will be repaid through payroll deductions

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Most Read