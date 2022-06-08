Proposed zoning changes for new development heading to public hearing

Planning and zoning amendment that would facilitate a proposed development off Echo Field Rd. near Wildstone is heading to a public hearing next week.

The proposal, under the auspices of Wildstone Heights, envisions up to 582 units in various housing types such as duplexes, fourplexes, apartments, and single family homes over 18 hectares (44 acres) on the north side of the city.

The hearing will be held ahead of the June 13 city council meeting, before third reading of the proposed Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw amendments.

The proposal splits up the 44-acre property into three different sections. A 10-acre south section would see the development of single family strata units, a middle section of two five-acre parcels to high density/multi-family residential to develop apartment and condo-style buildings.

The north section would be the largest at 20 acres, featuring low density, multifamily residential with a minimum of 100 townhouse units, along with 90 attached and unattached units.

While the developer is responsible for providing and paying for infrastructure, the city is also looking at improvements to Echo Field Rd., specifically oversizing infrastructure order to ensure capacity for future needs. However, the oversizing of infrastructure for future needs is a cost strictly borne by the city.

It’s the second attempt at developing the property, as the first proposal was voted down by city council last year, which did not align with the city’s Official Community Plan, according to a staff analysis.

The city has already received feedback to the proposal ahead of next week’s public hearing, as issues raised by nearby residents include increased traffic safety concerns, a lack of transit services, and it’s relative isolation from other amenities such as schools and retail.