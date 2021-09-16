Proof of vaccination will be required to access all adult sports and activities at City recreation facilities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Proof of vaccination will be required to access all adult sports and activities at City recreation facilities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Proof of vaccine required for adult sports, activities at City of Cranbrook facilities

Adults ages 23 and older will need to show their vaccine card to participate in sports, activities

Proof of vaccination will be required to access all City operated recreation facilities for all adult sports and activities, effective immediately, the City of Cranbrook said in a statement Thursday (September 16).

This follows the province’s mandate around proof of vaccination cards for COVID-19, which was put in place on Monday, September 13.

“This requirement includes all adult sports including men’s and women’s recreational hockey at Western Financial Place, the Memorial and Kinsmen Arenas, along with racquetball, squash, and the walking concourse at Western Financial Place,” said the City in a statement.

The City adds that the vaccine card won’t be required for participants under 22 years of age involved in sports, as per the provincial order, nor the Aquatic Centre once it re-opens later this fall.

People will also not be required to show proof of vaccination to access normal, municipal government-related services.

To get your B.C. vaccine card, you can do so online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html. You can also access the vaccine card by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visit a local Service BC office.

READ: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s vaccine card


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval
Next story
Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Just Posted

Barney Bentall (pictured) will return after a half-decade off, with opener Wild Honey on October 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30p.m. at the Royal Alexandra Hall. (Mark Maryanovich file)
Key City Theatre celebrates 30th season with dance, theatre, music and comedy

Proof of vaccination will be required to access all adult sports and activities at City recreation facilities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Proof of vaccine required for adult sports, activities at City of Cranbrook facilities

Pictured is Cranbrook Arts student Cadence, with her Poppy Fairy. She is pictured in front of ‘Garden of Sorts’ by Heather Good. (CDAC file)
Cranbrook Arts prepares for busy fall and winter season

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays