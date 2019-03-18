Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2019. Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council _ the country’s top bureaucrat _ is leaving his job, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an open letter that recent events show him there is no path for a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP form the next government. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Michael Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council — the country’s top bureaucrat — is leaving his job, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an open letter that recent events show him there is no path for a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP form the next government.

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau says he’ll be replaced at the top of the federal public service by Ian Shugart, currently the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she’s sticking with Liberals for 2019 vote

READ MORE: Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police
Next story
Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

Just Posted

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in truck crash near Cranbrook

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe workplace at the Swansea rock quarry

Kootenay Ice close out time in Cranbrook with emotional win

The Ice finished their 21-year run in Cranbrook with a 5-4 win against the Red Deer Rebels

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider in Cranbrook

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider returned to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre, Saturday,… Continue reading

Ice caged by Tigers in 5-2 loss

Medicine Hat pulled out the guns, directing 55 shots at the Kootenay crease

Emergency services train for ice rescue

Local firefighters and search and rescue personnel fine-tuned their ice rescue techniques… Continue reading

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires

Jody Wilson-Raybould has accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for SNC-Lavalin

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Canada extends Iraq and Ukraine military missions to 2021 and 2022

Extension is part of efforts to curb Russian aggression and to fight against Islamic militants

WestJet suspends 2019 financial guidance after Boeing 737 Max grounded

The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash

Most Read