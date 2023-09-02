More than $287,000 in contraband was recently seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz. (Observer File Photo)

More than $287,000 in contraband was recently seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz. (Observer File Photo)

Prison seizes $287K in contraband at Kent Institution in Agassiz

The items included steroids, needles, handmade weapons, THC and alcohol brew

More than a quarter-million dollars worth of contraband was seized at Kent Institution near Agassiz.

On Friday (Sept. 1) Correctional Service Canada announced Kent Institution correctional officers recently seized $287,700 worth of contraband and unauthorized items. These items included steroids, needles, handmade weapons, THC and alcohol brew.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” The CSC stated. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.”

The CSC added they are heightening security measures to ensure a safe environment. There is a phone tip line for all federal institutions so callers can report information about activities related to security at the institutions. The tip line is 1-866-780-3784. Information on drug use and trafficking is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

Kent Institution is a maximum security facility. The Agassiz-Harrison area has three CSC institutions, the others being medium-security Mountain Institution and minimum-security Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to stay open over Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Yme Woensdregt, pictured at Cranbrook’s CrossWalk, 2019. (Barry Coulter photo)
Woensdregt’s legacy of spirituality, philosophy and advocacy

The ʔaq̓am community marked International Overdose Awareness Day with a sombre ceremony to remember and reflect on loved ones lost and impacted by the toxic drug crisis. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sombre ʔaq̓am ceremony marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted across the Kootenays

Graeme and Laura Carlson called the 2023 Tour De Cure a success despite the fundraising race ending early due to extreme heat and smoke. photo submitted.
Grand Forks Tour De Cure riders call race success