Someone skipped breakfast in Princeton Monday, Sept. 13. MCG photo

Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Complainant told police country is ‘falling apart’

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday, Sept. 13, after he witnessed someone being turned away from a local restaurant under vaccine passport regulations.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted to register his outrage about the customer not receiving his breakfast.

Hughes said the caller blamed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

On a related issue, Princeton’s top Mountie said police will not respond to calls regarding how restaurants enforce the new passport rules, which came into effect on the same day.

“It’s not a police issue, that’s public health and we are not the regulatory agency.”

However, RCMP will act if a patron becomes unruly over passport enforcement, or any other issue.

“Causing a disturbance, for whatever reason, we attend and deal with the cause of the disturbance,” Hughes said.

He noted causing a disturbance can result in criminal charges.

RELATED: Poll: majority of Canadians favour vaccine passport for non-essential places

RELATED: Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Proof of vaccine required for adult sports, activities at City of Cranbrook facilities

Just Posted

Barney Bentall (pictured) will return after a half-decade off, with opener Wild Honey on October 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30p.m. at the Royal Alexandra Hall. (Mark Maryanovich file)
Key City Theatre celebrates 30th season with dance, theatre, music and comedy

Proof of vaccination will be required to access all adult sports and activities at City recreation facilities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Proof of vaccine required for adult sports, activities at City of Cranbrook facilities

Pictured is Cranbrook Arts student Cadence, with her Poppy Fairy. She is pictured in front of ‘Garden of Sorts’ by Heather Good. (CDAC file)
Cranbrook Arts prepares for busy fall and winter season

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays