Jo-Anne and Andy Roth enjoyed a luxurious two-week stay in Cuba. (Contributed)

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

A Princeton couple recently took “the trip of a lifetime,” a two-week, all-inclusive stay at a luxurious Cuban resort, and they paid for it all using their Save-on More points.

“It was amazing,” said Jo-Anne Roth. “We hadn’t had a holiday in 17 years.”

Roth began strategically collecting points about four years ago. She accumulated 840,000 points, which covered all the costs of the trip, valued at about $3,800.

The rewards program covered everything from airfare, food, alcohol and bus rides, to a Vancouver hotel, and health insurance.

With the trip paid for, Roth and her husband Andy were able to purchase extras, like a cruise and a jeep safari.

Roth, a former Save-On employee, said she collected points for years. “And I spent them stupidly, on milk or whatever.”

When she began watching the store flyers and taking advantage of points events, she realized it could turn into big bucks.

Roth routinely purchases items when they come with bonus points, and schedules her store visits to maximize incentives.

For example, if the store is offering points for a $50 purchase but she needs $100 worth of groceries, she will spend $50 one day, and $50 the next.

“I think that people can really benefit from points, be they Save-on points or Optimum points or whatever, it’s worth it.”

Roth has already collected 50,000 new points.

“I’ll save them up again and then sit back and think of what I want to do.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook
Next story
B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

Just Posted

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The journey to the 2020 BC Performing Arts Festival

An Interview with Tim Plait : This is the first in a series of features on the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which Cranbrook is hosting

Summer Blackmore wins RBC Future Olympian funding

Cranbrook’s Blackmore was one of just thirty athletes at the final, from a variety of sports, to earn funding.

Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place, to find a residence that was “significantly involved in a fire”

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

Community Foundation, RBC support local youth

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies and RBC Foundation Award $28,000 to Youth-Led Projects

Freedom of speech and its consequences

The United States Congress has embarked on the process to impeach President… Continue reading

‘The unexamined life,’ and other subversive ideas

Yme Woensdregt People today consider Socrates to be one of the world’s… Continue reading

Fragmentation: The Tribalisation of Politics

Gwynne Dyer ‘Homo economicus’ is dead. Long live ‘homo tribuarius’! That’s not… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

Most Read