Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry, and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, will be touring Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand this fall.

The royal couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney, which is set for Oct. 20-27.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Harry, a British military veteran who served in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire wounded soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports during the event in Canada last year.

RELATED: Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

The couple joined the pageantry Saturday of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London for the first time since their wedding three weeks ago. The event celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The Associated Press

