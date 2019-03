The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Polaris Montessori School in Prince George has been evacuated after threats were made against the school, according to RCMP.

Police said in a news release Friday that the threats were not made towards any particular person, and that the evacuation order was a precautionary measure. It is not clear what the threat was about.

Students at the school are being bussed to a nearby elementary school.

More to come.

