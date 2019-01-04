B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (Black Press files)

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

The B.C. government’s plan to eliminate prescription drug deductible payments for families making less than $30,000 a year takes effect this week.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday the program will relieve 240,000 low-income B.C. families from paying out of pocket for prescription drugs covered by the province’s Fair Pharmacare program. The move was first announced last February, with $105 million budgeted over the next three years.

RELATED: Payment reductions first announced in February 2018

“These are the first-ever changes to Fair Pharmacare deductibles and co-payments since the program was created 15 years ago,” Dix said.

Before this year, the program meant a B.C. household earning net income between $15,000 and $30,000 would have to pay between $300 and $600 in deductibles before Fair Pharmacare would start to provide coverage assistance, the health ministry said in a statement.

Under the new program, families with a net annual income between $30,000 and $45,000 also get reduced prescription drug costs. Information on registering for Pharmacare coverage and details of the plan are available here.

Dix said ministry statistics show low-income people have been spending less on drugs than their prescriptions would indicate, suggesting they are cutting back on prescriptions to pay for other necessary expenses.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years
Next story
Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

Just Posted

El Niño brings above-normal temperatures to Cranbrook

The sun is shining and the thermometer shows a balmy four degrees… Continue reading

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Cranbrook’s most important five stories of 2018

I am not omniscient, but from where I sit I get a… Continue reading

ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

Daughter of Kelowna seniors’ care home resident says she had been pushed

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Parksville resident says her New Year’s Eve was ruined by loud displays

Most Read