Pictured is the view from new lookout on Moir Park Perimeter Trail. There is a prescribed burn set to take place beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park. (JCI Kootenay/Submitted file)

Pictured is the view from new lookout on Moir Park Perimeter Trail. There is a prescribed burn set to take place beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park. (JCI Kootenay/Submitted file)

Prescribed burn set for Moir Park in Cranbrook Wednesday

Smoke will likely be visible from surrounding communities

A prescribed burn is set to take place near Moir Park in Cranbrook this week, so long as conditions allow.

The burn is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 on City lands just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park.

Smoke may be visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding areas, the City says.

“The roughly ten acre parcel will see prescribed fire, to control fuel loads and limit conifer regeneration provided the weather conditions and venting index remain favourable,” the City said in a release. “We are tackling this work as part of a larger coordinated effort to protect communities and infrastructure.”

The City says that the goals of the burn are to reduce dead wood and other combustable material, promote ecological biodiversity by suppressing growth of regenerating trees, and to reduce wildfire severity.

Previous story
Truck crashes at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal due to brake failure
Next story
UPDATE: Charges laid after man dragged through encampment by truck

Just Posted

Last year, Ktunaxa Nation citizens and non-Indigenous community members marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a poignant ceremony at the St. Eugene. Trevor Crawley photo.
?aq’am Community to mark National Day for Truth and Reconcilitaion

Noah Quinn of the Cranbrook Bucks seeks to get past Joshua Niedermayer of the Penticton Vees in Saturday night BCHL action in Penticton. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks (cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks open season with a win and a loss

Pictured (left to right) are Beth, Diane, Katie, Julie and Ian of the Cranbrook Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. This team, along with other staff and volunteers, have been working hard to implement a new choice model for clients at the food bank. The new model rolls out on Oct. 24, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook food bank to roll out new choice model

Pictured is the view from new lookout on Moir Park Perimeter Trail. There is a prescribed burn set to take place beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park. (JCI Kootenay/Submitted file)
Prescribed burn set for Moir Park in Cranbrook Wednesday