Prescribed burn set for Moir Park in Cranbrook Wednesday

Smoke will likely be visible from surrounding communities

A prescribed burn is set to take place near Moir Park in Cranbrook this week, so long as conditions allow.

The burn is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 on City lands just north of the Athletic Park at Moir Park.

Smoke may be visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding areas, the City says.

“The roughly ten acre parcel will see prescribed fire, to control fuel loads and limit conifer regeneration provided the weather conditions and venting index remain favourable,” the City said in a release. “We are tackling this work as part of a larger coordinated effort to protect communities and infrastructure.”

The City says that the goals of the burn are to reduce dead wood and other combustable material, promote ecological biodiversity by suppressing growth of regenerating trees, and to reduce wildfire severity.