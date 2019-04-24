Prescribed burn set for Baynes Lake area

Planned ecosystem restoration burn to cover roughly 602 hectares over the next two weeks

A prescribed burn in the Baynes Lake area is set to burn 602 hectares over the next week, as part of ongoing ecosystem restoration efforts.

The burn is planned for Fusee North/West Alpha pastureland northeast of Baynes Lake, south of Kikomun Road and northeast of Baynes Lake Dump Road.

The Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program and the B.C. Wildfire Service are conducting the burns, according to a provincial government press release.

Forests and landscapes in the Rocky Mountain Trench were historically renewed through low-intensity ground fires, which remove understory plants and create conditions for open forests. The controlled burns help restore native plants and improve wildlife habitat.

Additionally, ecosystem restoration burns also reduce the fuel load and accumulations of wood debris to help mitigate wildlife risks.



