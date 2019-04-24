Prescribed burn set for Baynes Lake area

Planned ecosystem restoration burn to cover roughly 602 hectares over the next two weeks

A prescribed burn in the Baynes Lake area is set to burn 602 hectares over the next week, as part of ongoing ecosystem restoration efforts.

The burn is planned for Fusee North/West Alpha pastureland northeast of Baynes Lake, south of Kikomun Road and northeast of Baynes Lake Dump Road.

The Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program and the B.C. Wildfire Service are conducting the burns, according to a provincial government press release.

Forests and landscapes in the Rocky Mountain Trench were historically renewed through low-intensity ground fires, which remove understory plants and create conditions for open forests. The controlled burns help restore native plants and improve wildlife habitat.

Additionally, ecosystem restoration burns also reduce the fuel load and accumulations of wood debris to help mitigate wildlife risks.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds give $15 million for 15 projects to combat B.C.’s overdose crisis
Next story
Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

Prescribed burn set for Baynes Lake area

Planned ecosystem restoration burn to cover roughly 602 hectares over the next two weeks

Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap’s second annual Happy Camper Day Thursday

Every pint purchased April 25 goes towards sending kids to summer camp

Community choirs preparing for Mountain Voices tour

Three local choirs set for three performances in Crowsnest Pass, Fernie and Cranbrook

New lights shine on local stage

Upgrades at Studio Stage Door theatre illuminate a new era for Cranbrook Community Theatre

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore… Continue reading

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Most Read