Prescribed burn planned for River’s Crossing Park

City personnel, wildfre crews to conduct controlled burn in the next two weeks

Cranbrook firefighters and government wildfire crews are planning a controlled burn at River’s Crossing Park over the next two weeks.

Officials say the prescribed burn will remove surface fuels as part of long-term restoration activities. The area typically burns once ever 10-15 years, which results in lower fuel loading, according to a city press release.

The burn will be conducted weather-permitting, depending on the assessment of daily conditions.

For safety reasons, if a burn goes ahead, part of the NorthStar Rails to Trails will be closed temporarily between the River’s Crossing parking lot and the Wycliffe Bridge at the St. Mary’s River on the day of the burn, and the day after for mop-up.

A detour will be in place at the Wycliffe Road trail intersection and follow Wycliffe Park Road all the way to River’s Crossing, where users can rejoin the trail. Signage and barricades will be in place and trail users are asked to follow the directions provided.

The city recommends that nearby residents keep doors and windows closed tight to help keep any smoke out of their

homes.


