Prescribed burn near Marysville could start September 23

A prescribed burn is planned for the Mathew Creek area near Marysville. Black Press file

The proscribed burn period is now open and the BC Wildfire Service, along with the City of Kimberley Fire Department, will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Mathew Creek area. The timing will depend on weather and site conditions but ignition could be as soon as Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though light smoke may also linger in the following days.

The burn site is approximately 6.5 kilometres to the west of Marysville. Smoke may be visible to residents in Kimberley and surrounding communities; it may also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 95A.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels as well as protecting important infrastructure in the area.

Key goals include:

• Mimic naturally occurring ground fire

• Reduce accumulations of dead and combustible material

• Decrease the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

READ: Fire on the landscape: ʔaq̓am prescribed burn puts Ktunaxa knowledge into practice

READ: Forest Crowne prescribed burn accomplishes objectives smoothly



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter