Prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area within Kimberley city limits

A prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area this week, potentially Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Bulletin file

The City of Kimberley, along with the BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Forest Crowne area, between Kimberley and Marysville this week. Wednesday, May 4 is the target date, but as always, this is weather dependent. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations. Light smoke may also linger in the following days.

The burn will cover an area up to 14 hectares.

The burn area is located within the limits of the City of Kimberley. Smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and will be highly visible from Kimberley, Marysville, and surrounding areas. Smoke will also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 95A and Highway 3.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

• reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material,

• promote ecological biodiversity by suppressing growth of regenerating trees, and

• reduce wildfire severity.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j

