Prescribed burn in Premier Lake area this Thursday, April 7

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct a prescribed burn near Quartz Lake in Premier Lake Provincial Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 if conditions allow it.

Prescribed burns are a valuable tool in ecosystem restoration, but there is only a very narrow window of time, usually spring and fall, when conditions are such that they can safely be carried out.

That window is open now.

The Southeast Fire Centre is letting East Kootenay residents know that there will be a prescribed burn in the Premier Lake area this week. The burn will cover up to four hectares near Quartz Lake din Premier Lake Provincial Park, about seven kilometres east of Skookumchuck.

Smoke will be visible from Skookumchuck, Wasa, and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 93/95.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

• help restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions,

• enhance wildlife habitat and forage, particularly for elk and mule deer,

• address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands, and

• reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

READ: Prescribed burn near Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin Wednesday

READ: Good fire, bad fire: the benefits of prescribed burning



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter