Preliminary vote results for RDEK electoral areas

As municipalities elect new mayors and councillors in cities and districts across the province, so too are Electoral Area Directors, which are governed as part of a regional district board.

For the Regional District of East Kootenay, six electoral areas for rural regions outside of municipal boundaries elect one director to represent their interests over a four -year term.

For Area A, representing rural parts of the Elk Valley, Thomas McDonald won with 245 votes over challenger Lee-Ann Walker, who garnered 228 votes. Hungry Baytaluke captured 20 votes.

For Area B, representing the South Country, Jaffray and Baynes Lake region, incumbent Stan Doehle was acclaimed, as was Rob Gay, who represents Area C and the rural regions outside Cranbrook.

For Area E, the rural area around Kimberley and Canal Flats, incumbent director Jane Walter won re-election with 191 votes over Newell Berg, who captured 154 votes.

For Area F in the lower Columbia Valley, Susan Clovechok was acclaimed

For Area G in the upper Columbia Valley, Roberta Schneider won with 202 votes, as Stephanie Stevens garnered 93 votes.

All results are preliminary and will be declared on Oct. 19, according to the RDEK.

In addition to the six elected area directors, the mayors of Cranbrook, Kimberley, Sparwood, Elkford, Fernie, Canal Flats, Invermere and Radium Hot Springs also make up the rest of the board, although Cranbrook has an additional second seat due to a larger population.

