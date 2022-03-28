Pratt announces bid for third term as Cranbrook mayor

Lee Pratt

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt is seeking a third term in elected office, and is the first municipal candidate in the area to publicly stand for local government elections in the fall.

“I will announce publicly tonight that I will be seeking re-election in the municipal election in the fall,” said Pratt, following Monday night’s city council meeting. “More will come on this later.”

Pratt was first elected in 2014, beating out incumbent mayor Wayne Stetski, and was acclaimed for a second term in 2018.

Local government elections within Cranbrook include voting for a mayor and six city councillors.

Outside Cranbrook, voters in rural areas not included in a municipal boundary will vote for regional district Electoral Area Directors, and make up a board of nine municipal officials in the East Kootenay along with six area directors.

Ten slots for school district trustees for the Southeast Kootenay School District will also be up for election, including five representing Cranbrook and Area C of the RDEK.

Previous story
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
Next story
Sparwood woman raises over $2K for Ukraine with special handmade blanket

Just Posted

RCMP have video surveillance of the person who used a stolen debit/credit card and are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying him.
RCMP seek assistance in identifying man involved in theft

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt (left) and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick speak at public forum. Townsman file.
Pratt announces bid for third term as Cranbrook mayor

Lauren Penney has signed on for the 2022/23 season while she studies teacher education at the college. (Submitted file)
COTR women’s Avalanche volleyball signs Cranbrook local Lauren Penney

Cranbrook city hall.
Cranbrook mayor responds to Attorney General over recent phone call, correspondence