Pratt announces bid for third term as Cranbrook mayor

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt is seeking a third term in elected office, and is the first municipal candidate in the area to publicly stand for local government elections in the fall.

“I will announce publicly tonight that I will be seeking re-election in the municipal election in the fall,” said Pratt, following Monday night’s city council meeting. “More will come on this later.”

Pratt was first elected in 2014, beating out incumbent mayor Wayne Stetski, and was acclaimed for a second term in 2018.

Local government elections within Cranbrook include voting for a mayor and six city councillors.

Outside Cranbrook, voters in rural areas not included in a municipal boundary will vote for regional district Electoral Area Directors, and make up a board of nine municipal officials in the East Kootenay along with six area directors.

Ten slots for school district trustees for the Southeast Kootenay School District will also be up for election, including five representing Cranbrook and Area C of the RDEK.