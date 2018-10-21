Lisa Helps at her election party headquarters after the polls closed in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

A stack of pizzas were delivered to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ campaign celebration on Saturday night, but they didn’t taste like victory, despite her winning re-election.

The pizzas were part of a series of prank deliveries made to Helps’ office throughout the campaign.

“It sounds kind of funny but it’s actually unfortunate,” said Alex McGowen, Helps’ campaign manager. “Of course they’re unpaid, and so local small businesses pretty much needed to shut down for an hour to make them.”

The prank happened about six times throughout the campaign, including at Helps’ campaign launch, at the office opening, and a few times in between.

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as Mayor of Victoria

“It’s a really cruel prank to play on small businesses, and apparently this is the type of thing some people choose to do,” McGowen said.

The pizzas came from an assortment of shops, including Superior Pizza in James Bay.

ALSO READ: Mayoral Results from across B.C.

Helps and her campaigners turned the deliveries away each time.

Helps acknowleged the pranks had happened, but did not wish to address the issue on the night of her victory party.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

