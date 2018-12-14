Waves hitting a breakwater send salt spray onto homes along Puget Sound in a windstorm Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Seattle. File photo. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Powerful winds are set to to sweep British Columbia on Friday with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour in some areas.

Environment Canada has posted wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and parts of the Interior.

The national weather agency says it expects strong winds that may cause damage to buildings, such as damage to roof shingles and windows.

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

It says powerful winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour will hit Fraser Valley in the evening and diminish after midnight.

It also says a very intense cold front will move across the southwest Interior Friday evening with winds as high as 90 kilometres an hour.

Strong winds are also expected to develop in the central Interior late this afternoon with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour in Prince George.

Read more: Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Read more: Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather for Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mandatory victim surcharge cruel and unusual punishment, top court rules
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Just Posted

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Lower-than-expected parcel volumes helping cut into backlog, says Canada Post

The Crown corporation says that’s largely because it is taking in fewer holiday parcels than expected

Trapped B.C. crash survivor celebrates second chance at life

“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Most Read