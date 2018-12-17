Power tools, meat stolen in separate incidents: RCMP

The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help investigating stolen tools and a freezer full of meat in separate incidents.

Roughly $1,000 worth of meat was taken out of a freezer overnight in the 600 block of 17 Ave. N on Dec. 15, according to police. Video surveillance of the area indicated at least two men entered the homeowner’s carport to access the freezer.

In an incident earlier this month between Dec. 7-8, a number of power tools valued $5,000-$8,000 were stolen out of a trailer at 700 block of 8th St. S. Multiple power tools taken are identifiable by the letters ‘DBL’ painted on them.

Anyone with information about the two incidents can contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.