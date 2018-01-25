Power restored after outage in Cranbrook

A failed insulator outside the downtown core to blame for outage.

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the Cranbrook area after an outage hit the city at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to BC Hydro.

It was a failed insulator that tripped the power failure, however, much of it was restored by roughly 9 a.m., says Sally MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Crown Corporation.

“The crews investigated and they patrolled the line, which took a little bit of time because it’s quite a dense area, there’s a lot of equipment and poles and lines,” MacDonald said.

“They found a piece of failed equipment on the corner of 2nd S. South and 12th Ave South. It was an insulator that failed. An insulator is a piece of equipment that separates the line from the pole.”

No cause was immediately apparent for the insulator failure.

The insulator was replaced and restored power, however, roughly a dozen customers had to wait a little bit longer as crews worked on poles and make repairs in the area.

MacDonald added that minor outages on Thursday afternoon may occur as work and repairs continue to ensure power reliability in the future.

MacDonald says BC Hydro apologizes for the power failure and thanks Cranbrook customers for their patience.