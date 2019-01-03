Power out, highway closed in Cherryville

DriveBC reports that Highway 6 is closed near Cherryville.

Downed power lines in Cherryville have closed Highway 6 and left more than 200 residents in the dark.

DriveBC reports that the highway is closed in both directions between Campbell Road and Hollingsworth Road (approximately five kilometres east of Cherryville, near Creighton Valley Road).

Wires are down and BC Hydro reports that power has been off since 8:50 a.m. for 218 households south of Old Northfork Road and east of Richlands Road. There is no estimated time yet of when power will be restored.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

BC Hydro reports 218 customers in Cherryville are affected by a power outage.

