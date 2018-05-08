UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A man is dead after being shot during an attempted arrest at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal this morning.

Chief Supt. Sean Sullivan, RCMP Island District commander, said the Island District Emergency Resonse Team and Nanaimo RCMP were at the location in relation to a “violent car-jacking incident” elsewhere in B.C.

“The vehicle was stopped by police and a takedown was initiated,” said Sullivan. “It resulted in what police believed was an individual with a firearm and shots were fired, resulting in the serious injuries to the suspect which later resulted in his death.

No one else was injured in the incident.

A witness told the News Bulletin he heard gunfire and saw a cluster of police vehicles at the terminal as the Queen of Cowichan was unloading in advance of a scheduled 10:40 a.m. sailing.

Frank Leonard, chairman of the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission, said he was travelling from Campbell River to Richmond on business when the incident happened a little after 10:15 a.m.

“I heard a boom like a backfire of a truck and a couple of seconds [later] I heard bang, bang, bang, that sounded like gunfire,” he said.

He saw a cluster of police vehicles and saw B.C. Ambulance Service arrive on scene.

“An announcement came on to get in your car because there’d been a police incident,” Leonard said, adding that passengers were calm and the scene was very quiet.

About 20 minutes later, disembarking resumed via the departures lanes, and the Queen of Cowichan sailed less than half an hour behind schedule.

#Nanaimo #policeshooting @NanaimoBulletin RCMP forensic team arriving on scene alleged police shooting BC Ferries Departure Bay Terminal.

Nearby resident said he heard shots fired. pic.twitter.com/P2YkJYGyao — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 8, 2018

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said all comment about the incident would come from RCMP’s E Division headquarters on the Lower Mainland.

“The IIO will be attending later, so at this point we’re not going to be releasing any further information about what happened,” he said.

Stuart would not confirm any details about injuries or fatalities or even if police were involved in the shooting.

Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman, confirmed there was a police incident and ferry traffic will be affected.

“We are continuing to operate in and out of our Departure Bay terminal,” Marshall told the News Bulletin. “The ships will be running a bit behind schedule though because we’re using the vehicle booths to discharge traffic. Right now the exit lanes are closed, so it’s a bit of a re-route for our customers and that should carry on for at least a couple of hours probably.”

#nanaimo #policeshooting @NanaimoBulletin Nanaimo RCMP investigating scene of alleged police shooting at BC Ferries Departure Bay Terminal. pic.twitter.com/xRzDUxQHEG — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 8, 2018

Pic may give you a sense of how far away from vehicles and passengers waiting to board ferry at Departure Bay the police incident was; if planned, police had a narrow stretch of road away from all with a limited number of ‘others’ nearby pic.twitter.com/QlyGJm6WJU — Frank Leonard (@frank_leonard) May 8, 2018