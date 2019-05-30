Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) went ahead with a province wide lockout of its workers on Thursday morning, May 30, leaving over 6,000 employees on the sidelines.

However, the Prince Rupert port remains fully operational for the time being, the largest port in the province to do so. Freda Pike, the secretary treasurer of International Longshore Warehouse Union Local (ILWU) 505, confirmed this in a phone call.

“We’re going to perform work as usual right now, and wait for direction,” said Pike.

DP World, the operators of Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert, who would be responsible for enacting the lockout, could not yet be reached for comment.

READ MORE: Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

Jeff Scott, board chair of the BCMEA, said what is happening in Prince Rupert was not meant to be the case.

“It’s an industry wide lockout. The lockout was meant to apply to all the employers within the BCMEA,” Scott said.

As for when the strike might end, Scott said he hopes for a quick resolution.

“We’re still at the bargaining table, still in discussions, lockout notice has not been lifted, but we remain hopeful,” said Scott. “We’re working very hard to make it short.”

The move is expected to have massive economic repercussions for both B.C. and the country, especially due to the halting of operations at the port in Vancouver.

Alex Kurial | Journalist

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom
Next story
Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

Just Posted

Curling club voices opposition to indoor facility location

City, KEYSA still ironing out details ahead of a formal agreement for a Letter of Intent

Special Olympics holds annual swim meet

The Kimberley/Cranbrook local hosted 35 athletes and 12 coaches this past weekend

Local chamber pitches policy ideas at provincial conference

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce received overwhelming support for their policies on… Continue reading

City eyes transit review for expansion possibilities

The City of Cranbrook is hoping to work with BC Transit to… Continue reading

Kootenay disc golf prodigy seeks support to go to Worlds

Nelson’s Kailash Sanjivi is fundraising to go to the World Juniors in Kansas

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

Most Read