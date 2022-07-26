Ron Popoff is running for another term on Cranbrook city council. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Popoff to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council

Ron Popoff has announced he will be running for a third term on Cranbrook city council in the upcoming local government elections in the fall.

Popoff, who was first elected in 2014, dropped the news at the end of Monday’s city council meeting.

“I just wanted to report that my last eight years on council has been very exciting and productive and I expect that the next four years on council will be equally exciting and productive,” said Popoff. “So that is why I am also excited to announce that I will be seeking my third term on city council this October.”

Municipal elections across the province will be held on Oct. 15.

The official nomination period for mayor and council candidates runs from Aug. 30 – Sept. 9.

