Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

  • Feb. 24, 2018 10:24 a.m.
  • News

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate after a man died in a police-involved incident involving a taser.

According to police, Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of a possible parental child abduction in the area of Vedder Road and Wells Road just after 2 p.m.

A father, having a supervised visit with his child, allegedly attempted to flee on foot with the child, police said.

Police quickly located the man and child. However, when the man resisted arrest police used a taser and the male went into medical distress.

Officers began and continued resuscitation efforts until ambulance personnel arrived and assumed resuscitation efforts. The man was transported to a Chilliwack hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The child was physically unharmed and reunited with its mother at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been contacted by police and it is now investigating to see if there is any link between police action and the man’s death.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

Previous story
Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official
Next story
B.C. girl hopes DNA drive will help her find birth parents in China

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Kootenay Ice fall 3-2 to Medicine Hat, extend losing streak to four games

Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down

Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Local search and rescue teams carry out joint exercises with military crews

Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading

Police stop stolen car with spike belt

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody… Continue reading

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Most Read