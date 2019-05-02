Police warn of another scam after senior defrauded

RCMP are asking scam victims to contact them as part of an ongoing investigation

Cranbrook RCMP are issuing a public warning after a local senior was defrauded a large amount of money.

According to police, a fraudster called a local senior on their home phone and pretended to be a bank employee. The senior was convinced that her credit card had been compromised and that she needed to call the number on the back of her credit card to speak with the fraud department.

The victim hung-up the phone, picked it back up, heard a dial tone, and dialed the bank. However, the suspects never disconnected the line and it is believed they played a recording of a dial tone before answering and pretending to be a bank representative.

After a series of back and forth phone calls, the scammer convinced the senior to transfer large amounts of money to specific accounts or addresses overseas.

“These fraudsters are using scare tactics in order to gain the trust of their victims,” said Forgeron. “A representative from the bank is not going to tell you to keep their phone calls private. Please tell someone if you are being harassed and asked for large sums of money.”

Vancouver Police Department is currently investigating the same con that has stolen $3.1 million from seniors. However, approximately $2.5 million has been recovered to date, according to Cst. Katie Forgeron.

The investigation into these frauds is ongoing. Cranbrook RCMP believes there may be additional victims who have not reported the fraud and are asking them to call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation
Next story
B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Just Posted

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Police warn of another scam after senior defrauded

RCMP are asking scam victims to contact them as part of an ongoing investigation

Council approves zoning changes for new apartment building

City council has approved zoning changes to allow the construction of a… Continue reading

Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

583 residents cast their ballot in City Council by-election advance poll

Next advance poll set for May 8, general voting day: May 11

First disc golf tournament of the season a roaring success

Weather held out, and nearly 50 people attended the two day tournament

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C.’s top court upholds Sinixt rights in elk-hunting case

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Fernie’s Emily Brydon inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Olympic skier credits community of Fernie in Sports Hall of Fame honour

Most Read