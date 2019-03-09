The B.C. government announced officers will no longer be required to fill paperwork before moving vehicle from the scene of a minor accident. (Dustin Godfrey/Black Press Media)

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

The provincial government has brought in new changes to how police respond to minor collisions as the latest way to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

In a news release Friday the ministry of public safety announced that changes to the Motor Vehicle Act mean that officers will no longer be required to fill out paperwork on fender benders that cause less than $10,000 in damages. Before, police were required to write a report on any damages over $1,000. These reports must be done before vehicles involved can be towed from the scene.

The new rules took effect Friday.

READ MORE: ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

“Having traffic back up because of a minor collision where nobody was hurt doesn’t help anyone – and worse, it can lead frustrated drivers to take steps that are unsafe,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Officers will still be required to file a report with ICBC if a crash is fatal or causes injury.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. taxi driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting cab passenger
Next story
‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Most Read