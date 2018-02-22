Police stop stolen car with spike belt

  • Feb. 22, 2018 2:54 p.m.
  • News

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody after a renegade car was stopped by RCMP using a spike belt.

Cranbrook RCMP mobilized Wednesday, Feb. 21, upon getting a report of a possible impaired driver on Hwy 93 heading towards Cranbrook from Jaffray.

A member of the East Kootenay Traffic Services caught up with the vehicle travelling towards Cranbrook, and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Alberta.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle began to speed up in attempt to flee.

A spike belt was used to disable the vehicle, and it came to a stop on Hwy 93/95 near the Fort Steele interchange. The two occupants were taken into custody without incident.

In the vehicle itself, police found firearms that had been stolen in a Break and Enter from a rural residence — one which was a loaded handgun. Police also confiscated a substantial amount of controlled substances, cash and other items, that provide evidence of the following charges:

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of a restricted weapon and other firearm offences

In custody are a 26-year-old man from Fernie and a 21-year-old woman from Cranbrook.

No officers or members from the general public were injured as a result of this dangerous incident.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this matter with the support of the RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services and Elk Valley RCMP.

City culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

Coldest Night of the Year takes place Saturday

Fundraising walk draws support and awareness for the homless, hungry and hurting

UPDATED: City postponing water system component work

City says staff occupied with a number of large water main breaks in the last 24 hours.

Shypitka reacts to BC budget

Kootenay East MLA laments increased taxation, spending

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Local search and rescue teams carry out joint exercises with military crews

Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

B.C. to refer Alberta crude restriction to court

Rachel Notley says ‘B.C. blinked,’ drops Alberta’s wine sales ban

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

