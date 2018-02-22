Police stop stolen car with spike belt

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody after a renegade car was stopped by RCMP using a spike belt.

Cranbrook RCMP mobilized Wednesday, Feb. 21, upon getting a report of a possible impaired driver on Hwy 93 heading towards Cranbrook from Jaffray.

A member of the East Kootenay Traffic Services caught up with the vehicle travelling towards Cranbrook, and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Alberta.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle began to speed up in attempt to flee.

A spike belt was used to disable the vehicle, and it came to a stop on Hwy 93/95 near the Fort Steele interchange. The two occupants were taken into custody without incident.

In the vehicle itself, police found firearms that had been stolen in a Break and Enter from a rural residence — one which was a loaded handgun. Police also confiscated a substantial amount of controlled substances, cash and other items, that provide evidence of the following charges:

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of a restricted weapon and other firearm offences

In custody are a 26-year-old man from Fernie and a 21-year-old woman from Cranbrook.

No officers or members from the general public were injured as a result of this dangerous incident.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this matter with the support of the RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services and Elk Valley RCMP.