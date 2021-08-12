Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Police say nothing cool about picking up your Dairy Queen takeout by chopper

Saskatchewan man charged after landing helicopter at ice cream shop in small town

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high-traffic parking lot in Tisdale, which is about 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

They said the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area that includes schools and an aquatic centre.

An investigation determined the landing was not an emergency.

Police said a passenger left the helicopter and went into a nearby Dairy Queen restaurant to buy an ice cream cake.

Officers said the pilot, who is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask., had a licence to fly the helicopter but landed in an illegal spot.

The man, who has not been named, was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft and is to appear in court next month.

Kiara Broeckel, who works at the Dairy Queen, said store employees didn’t know the customer had arrived by helicopter until the RCMP news release.

Since then, she said town residents have visited to ask if there is going to be another fly by and if the ice cream cakes are really worth a helicopter trip.

“Apparently they are,” said Broeckel. “I wouldn’t think you would take a helicopter to go get ice cream, but I guess some people do.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

crime

Previous story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province
Next story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall

Pictured is Greg Eaton, Owner and Operator of the Mount Baker Hotel, which is undergoing extensive renovations to give it new life. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
The Art Deco rejuventation of the Mt. Baker Hotel

Megan Reiser (left) and Sue Cairns (right), of the Cranbrook Climate Hub, are pictured out front of MP Rob Morrison’s office on Monday, August, 9. They presented their artwork to the MP, along with a few asks surrounding climate action. (Submitted file)
Local organizations call for immediate climate action from leadership

10th Avenue South will be closed for most of the day on Sunday, August 15th to accommodate a crane (City file)
Crane operations for Armond Theatre to briefly close 10th Avenue South