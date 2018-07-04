Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

The investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has triggered an internal police probe. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Police have already found the remains of seven men buried in planters at the property in midtown Toronto.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

“We originally did a dig at the property over the winter and nothing was found,” police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.

“Then we decided to go back and revisit all the properties (where McArthur worked) again when the springtime hit and the thaw was done.”

Canine units found “a number of different spots” of interest on the property when they returned in the spring, Gray said.

Police dogs also searched about 100 other properties with links to McArthur’s landscaping business but found nothing, she said.

The excavation began Wednesday and is expected to last multiple weeks, Gray said.

McArthur, currently in custody at a west Toronto jail, is alleged to have killed Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

His case is scheduled to return to court on July 23.

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.