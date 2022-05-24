An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police incident closes commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Tweets ask travellers not to come to the airport, no further information at this time

Police are responding to a call for service at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport at this time.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Ukraine refugees, now in B.C., bear witness to ordeal of war
Next story
$30M pledged for Vancouver to host winter hybrid Invictus Games in 2025

Just Posted

The Fernie Community Choir’s Christmas concert at Holy Family Catholic Church from 2017. File photo. (Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press)
‘Happy to be back’: Fernie and Cranbrook community choirs putting on joint concerts this weekend

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
KAR provides update on repair to arson-damaged chairlift

Edith Rose and Margaret Westrup
Two Cranbrook centenarians honoured

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital emergency department nurses: Jane Carlton, Tamara Roscoe, Teresa Myers, and Emily Larochelle. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Suboxone treatment available in Interior Health emergency departments