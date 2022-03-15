Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting

IHIT is asking the public to help identify the suspects

IHIT has released surveillance images of two suspects in connection to the March 11 shooting of Milad Rahimi in North Vancouver. (IHIT photo)

Police are searching for two suspects in relation to the shooting of Milad Rahimi at a North Vancouver Superstore on March 11.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released surveillance footage and photos of the suspects. The footage was captured near the 300-block of Tempe Crescent in North Vancouver where the suspects burned their getaway vehicle — a Mazda 3 with stolen licence plates.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the area from Friday, March 11 between 2:30 pm and 3:30 p.m. or Saturday, March 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“We are urging the public to look carefully at the images and video in order to assist IHIT investigators to identify these individuals. If anyone recognizes or saw these people in the area of 300-block Tempe Crescent or in the surrounding area, you are asked to contact IHIT immediately,” IHIT detective corporal Sukhi Dhesi said.

The driver of the Mazda 3 is described as wearing a black hoodie, grey pants with a patched or torn pattern, black shoes, a medical mask and carrying a grey backpack with a single strap. The passenger is described as wearing a three-quarter length black jacket with a hood and a symbol on the left shoulder, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

