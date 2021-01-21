Police probe U-Haul trailer linked to illicit drugs left outside Cache Creek motel

Hazardous materials found inside believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs

A specialized RCMP team is investigating a suspicious trailer, which might have connections to the illicit drug trade, found abandoned outside a Cache Creek motel. (Photo credit: Journal files)

A rental vehicle that was abandoned in Cache Creek over the weekend of Jan. 15 is being investigated after front line officers found hazardous materials possibly associated with illicit drugs inside it.

On Jan. 19, Ashcroft RCMP were notified about a vehicle that had been abandoned outside a motel in Cache Creek. The vehicle, a rental trailer, was impounded, and police carried out a search, during which they discovered hazardous materials and items believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs.

The RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team, based out of BC RCMP Headquarters in Surrey, has been deployed to assist Ashcroft RCMP. The vehicle is now being examined by the CLEAR team, which specializes in the strategic dismantling of clandestine drug laboratories and processing the hazardous materials often found within.

“The investigation, which is in its early stages, is being led by the Ashcroft RCMP and continues at this time,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. “RCMP ask the public to refrain from attending the area for safety reasons.”

A source tells the Journal that a man allegedly connected with the trailer stayed at the motel over the weekend of Jan. 15 but departed suddenly on Jan. 19, leaving the trailer — described as a U-Haul trailer about 30 feet long — behind.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



